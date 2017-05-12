Dr. Hubert Minnis sworn in as Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 11, CMC – Dr. Hubert Minnis was on Thursday sworn in as the fourth Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas since the country gained political independence from Britain in 1973.

Minnis, a medical doctor and former minister of health was sworn into office late Thursday at Government House by Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling.

Minnis, in his first speech as Prime Minister paid tribute to the electoral system saying “our democracy is the envy of many countries around the world.”

Adding that “today represents a new day for the Commonwealth of the Bahamas….”

After leading his Free National Movement (FNM) party in a landslide victory, Minnis, told party supporters that those who have abused positions of trust “have something to fear”.

According to unofficial results, the FNM was able to pull off a stunning defeat of the PLP, securing 34 of 39 constituencies.

Meanwhile, a call has been made for former Prime Minister Perry Christie to resign as leader of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

Alfred Sears, a former Attorney General who ran against Christie in the constituency of Fort Clarence, and won , said he saw the sweeping defeat coming after residents repeatedly said that they could not stand the leadership of the country any longer

The general election was overseen by international and regional observers including the Organization of American States (OAS) the 15-member Caribbean Community (CARICOM) regional grouping and the United States.