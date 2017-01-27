Digicel announces rate increases for their cable, internet and mobile services

Following whispers from subscribers that the local Digicel telecommunication company had hinted it would increase their rates in 2017, on Tuesday this week a release from Digicel Montserrat, made the easy announcement: “Due to the increased cost of business transactions, Digicel is making adjustments to rates for mobile, cable and broadband services. As such, customers will see an increase in rates for mobile calls, data services and selected cable and broadband plans to reflect the increased costs.”

The increases are to be applied as follows, effective February 1, 2017:

7% increase on prepaid mobile calls and data services

10% increase on postpaid mobile calls and data services

10% increase on cable and home internet services

For persons who have not had an increase or already on miniscule wages or salaries for years, it may be good news that the company has said that the percentage increases, “are subject to change, based on approval,” and, “that all percentages were projected based on proposal.”

This latter information suggests that Digicel Montserrat has submitted its planned rate increases to the Montserrat Info Communications Authority (MICA). However, unlike other Caribbean Islands telecommunications companies operating here it is to be confirmed that they are free to adjust their rates without approval from the telecommunications regulatory authority.

best value and the best service in Montserrat.