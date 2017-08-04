DFID’s Dawson departs soon

Meanwhile Martin Dawson the current DFID Resident Representative will this month conclude his two-year stint extended to a third year as he reported last year September, under a cloud of rumours, regarding his service to Montserrat.

According to a release from the Governor’s and DFID offices, “after almost three years in Montserrat, Martin Dawson, DFID Resident Representative, will be leaving in August 2017. He has been asked by DFID to take up the senior post of Deputy Head of DFID’s Office in Kabul Afghanistan.”

Pleased with the new offer from DFID Martin said in April on the announcement of his departure: “…I have worked tirelessly with the Government of Montserrat and strongly believe, through partnership, we have made some real progress,” but there have been doubts as to what he is referring to as progress.

The changes create much suspicion and discussion as Martin’s successor, his recent immediate boss in London, will be Moira Marshall, who is known in Montserrat, as the DFID lead on Financial Aid. She was expected to take up the post at the beginning of August 2017 accompanied by her husband, David.

