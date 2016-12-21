Company employee charged with murdering bank worker

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Dec 20, CMC – A 38-year-old employee of a retail company appeared in court Tuesday charged with murdering a 20-year-old banker, whose death earlier this month enraged the population demanding quick police response.

Dale Seecharan, who was one of two people described by police as persons of interest, when the decomposing body of Shannon Banfield was found among boxes in the storeroom of IAM and Company in the heart of the capital on December 9, will re-appear in court on January 17.

The Republic Bank employee had gone to store on December 5 after informing her mother of her whereabouts.

The accused, who was earlier released and had insisted on his innocence, appeared before Chief Magistrate Marcia Ayers Caesar on Tuesday in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court, charged with murdering Banfield sometime between December 4 and December 9 at IAM and Company.

His attorney, Larry Williams, made an application for the State to hand over his client’s fingerprints and video footage connected to the case.

Magistrate Ayers-Caesar made the order that the evidence be disclosed to the defence.

On Monday, the mother of the murdered bank employee led hundreds of people in a pedaceful march outside the company and called for swift justice for her daughter.

So far this year more than 450 people have been murdered in Trinidad and Tobago.