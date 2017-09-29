CDB President participates in high-level mission to Dominica

Dominica seeking to negotiation US$100 million agreement with World Bank

Speaking at the daily news briefing, Skerrit said that the Washington0based financial institution has already agreed to 64 million dollars in loans and grants “and I am negotiating for them to take it to 100 million dollars.

“They have asked me to come to Washington to further negotiate this package. I told them I would come if they will take it to 100 million, so we are trying to push them to take it to100 million US dollars in a combination of grants and loans,” Skerrit told reporters.

He said that the island had received US$19 million from the Catastrophic Risk Insurance Policy and deposited at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) and that a number of governments and agencies have been making commitments since the hurricane struck the island last Monday.

He sought to re-assure citizens that food supplies were being received and would be distributed throughout the island as he urged people with transportation to assist in getting the supplies to needy communities.

Skerrit said he was sending a letter to the University of the West Indies (UWI) urging that it does not take any action that would hamper the Dominican students there from continuing to pursue their education.

“We will make arrangements to keep our commitments to the University of the West Indies. We are also informing the universities, especially in the United States, where we have large number of students to indicate to them that oince the financial system is up we will keep our commitments to our students so they can be at school.

“So I want all the students who are universities, who have commitment letters from the government, do not let your heart be troubled, we will keep our commitments to you so you can continue your education and our hope and prayer is that you come back to your country to help the country once you have completed your studies,” Skerrit said.

He also urged people not to flock to the ports here seeking minor packages, indicating that the emphasis now is to get the major relief supplies moved quickly on arrival in Dominica.

“I believe from next week we can start receiving personal packages where they can be sorted out and your family and friends can get it. The last thing I want in this country is for anybody to accuse the Customs, the Port and anybody else in the government system of stealing their packages.

“We want to ensure that there are good government practices with respect to the receipt and delivery of supplies to the people, My assurance to the people is that the supplies will be distributed in a transparent, accountable, equitable fashion,” he said, urging the public to disapprove of rumours that would be “flying left right and center”.

“Let us remain positive we have work to do, it is not easy, it is challenging,” he added.

During the news briefing, representatives from the various services, including water and telecommunications provided updates on the progress to restore the services as quickly as possible.