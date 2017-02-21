CCJ dismisses application filed by Dominican events promotor

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Feb 20, CMC – The Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Monday dismissed an application filed by Dominican show promoter, Cabral Douglas, accusing the Dominica government of causing a breach of contract with the Jamaican entertainer Tommy Lee Sparta’.

Douglas had alleged that the action of the Roosevelt Skerrit government also caused multiple violations of his rights under the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas (RTC), which governs the regional integration movement (CARICOM).

The CCJ ruled that Douglas had failed to prove a breach of treaty rights which were intended to benefit him directly.

Tommy Lee, 26,whose real name is Leroy Russell, was scheduled to perform at a concert in February 2014, when on his arrival with three members of his team — Tiasha Oralie Russell, Junior Fraser and Mario Christopher Wallace — they were all denied entry, detained and deported the following day.

The Dominica government said its action was based in the interest of public safety as several organisations, including the Dominica Association of Evangelical Churches, had denounced the artiste’s appearance saying his music glorifies Satan and promotes lawlessness and violence.

Douglas, the promoter of the Dominica show, said the stance taken by the government was illegal and he was demanding more than three million US dollars in compensation.

The case is the first before the Trinidad-based Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) for Dominica, which joined the Court in 2015.