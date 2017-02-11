CARICOM distressed over acts of violence in Dominica

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Feb 10, CMC – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) grouping Friday said it was ‘deeply distressed” at the violence which broke out in Dominica earlier this week and appealed to all parties “to act with restraint and maintain law and order”.

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit Wednesday blamed the leadership of two opposition parties in his country for planning to storm his office and “seize the seat of power” during the disturbances that led to demonstrators setting fire to buildings and looting several businesses.

In his radio and television address Skerrit said that the demonstrators who had been calling for his resignation and that of his government on Tuesday had been being pushed by the “militant, irresponsible behaviour of the leadership” of the main opposition United Workers Party (UWP) and the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP).

The protesters had earlier during the day staged a demonstration on the street of the Financial Center where Skerrit’s office is housed, with Opposition Leader Lennox Linton and others defying a police command that their activities be held during the period 11.00 am to 3.00 pm (local time)..

Linton has since sought to distance himself and the party from the violence, condemning the ‘violence and the vandalism”.

In the brief statement, CARICOM Chairman President David Granger, who is also the head of state in Guyana, said that the regional integration grouping “is deeply distressed at the violence which broke out in Dominica following a public meeting on Tuesday.

“CARICOM recognizes the right of citizens to engage in peaceful protest. However, the Community condemns the vandalism which resulted in the destruction of private property and businesses.”

The statement urged “all to act with restraint and maintain the orderly and peaceful society to which Dominicans and the wider Community are accustomed”.

Skerrit said that at least 32 people had been arrested following the incidents.