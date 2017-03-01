Caribbean countries to benefit from Commonwealth initiative on domestic violence

LONDON, Feb 28, CMC – Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries are to benefit from a new Commonwealth initiative aimed at reducing domestic violence and empower vulnerable women, men and children.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Patricia Scotland will the new initiative titled “‘Peace in the Home: Ending domestic violence together” which is part of the larger strategy focused on ‘A Peace-building Commonwealth’ – the theme for Commonwealth Day and the rest of the year.

The statement by the London-based Commonwealth Secretariat, noted that the aim is to build a coalition of governments, businesses, civil society and citizens committed to ending domestic violence and achieving peace in the home. The Commonwealth is committed to working with all its member states to achieve this goal.

The Commonwealth’s 12-month initiative will include a multi-pronged action plan mandated by Commonwealth Women’s Affairs Ministers at their summit in Samoa last September. It will begin with a month of activities in March. This includes a cross-sector policy discussion; the launch of a project to investigate the economic cost of violence in each Commonwealth country; and consultations with key stakeholders.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General will officially launch the initiative an also unveil specific measures to help governments tackle domestic violence, at a high-level panel discussion on International Women’s Day, March 8.

Peace in the home is expected to culminate in a Commonwealth accord in February next year.