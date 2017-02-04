Caribbean countries rocked by strong earthquake

CASTRIES, St. Lucia, Feb 3, CMC – An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 rocked at least three Caribbean countries on Friday but there were no immediate reports of injuries or destruction.

The Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the University of the West Indies (UWI) said that the quake struck at 3.54 pm (local time) and was felt in St. Lucia, Martinique and Dominica.

It said that the earthquake was located at Latitude: 15.04 North and Longitude: 60.59 west at a depth of 21 kilometres.

The quake was 73 km northeast of Fort-de-France, Martinique, 93 km east-south-east of Roseau, Dominica and 120 km north east of Castries, St. Lucia.

Some residents said the quake lasted ‘several minutes”.

“Just felt a serious earthquake,” one person from St. Lucia wrote on his Facebook page, while others posted pictures of goods thrown off supermarket shelves.