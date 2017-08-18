BVI Recovery Task Force to oversee recovery efforts following flood rains

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 17, CMC – The British Virgin Islands has announced the establishment of a Recovery Task Force that will take the led on several initiatives following heavy rains that devastated sections of the territory earlier this month.

Led by the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Premier, Brodrick Penn , the task force will, among several other things, facilitate and ensure efficient use of financial and technical resources in the recovery process.

The task force came into being following the recent deactivation of the National Emergency Operations Centre.

Representatives of the 11 Government ministries and departments that make up the task force met earlier this week to discuss and agree on a recovery action plan.

“The members of the force will work collectively to promote effective [and] coordinated actions among all agencies, promote timely decision-making and implementation in support of the goal of recovery, facilitate and ensure efficient use of financial and technical resources, and suggest appropriate accounting and reporting arrangements,” said Penn in a press release.

He added that another objective is to use the information from technical damage assessments to reduce hazard vulnerability in the future.

“Technical assessments are ongoing as we work to determine the failures that occurred to roads and slopes, analyse rainfall impacts on drains and conduct structural assessments which will be used to identify priority areas for development and designs best suited to minimise the impacts from similar events in the future,” Penn added.

The task force’s priority areas include coordinating and leading the recovery process, infrastructure and utilities, finance and economic management, aid management, educational services and facilities, environment and recreational services, health, debris management and government services.

To ensure what the government calls a territory-wide all-hands-on deck approach to a rapid and complete recovery, the task force will also partner with relevant private sector stakeholders as well as the non-governmental organizations and service clubs.