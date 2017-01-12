Boat captain jailed on drug charges

ST.GEORGE’S, Grenada, Jan 11, CMC – A 54-year captain of a boat was jailed for three years on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to being in possession of 80 pounds of marijuana seized by police during an operation on Monday.

The police said that they also seized a speed boat, which they intercepted on Marquis Bay and arrested Victor Charles. They gave no value for the goods seized.

Charles, who appeared before Magistrate Neylyn John, had been charged with possession, trafficking and importing of controlled drug.

She also ordered that he pay EC$35,000 (One EC dollar =US$0.37 cents) on the count of possession of a controlled drug to be paid within eight months or in default one year in prison.

Jamal Ross, who turned himself into the police in relation to the drugs, pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to trafficking a controlled drug and conspiracy to importing a controlled drug. He will re-appear at the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on January 24.

He was released on EC$20,000 bail must report to Central Police Station on Monday of every week.