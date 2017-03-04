Boat capsizes off Grenada, crew saved

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent, Mar 3, CMC – The St. Vincent registered inter-island vessel, the MV Persia, sank eight miles of the south of Grenada on Friday, but all the crew members were reported to have been saved.

The 145 foot vessel, captained by Nicaraguan Hermongenes Watt, is reported to have developed a leak as it made its way from Trinidad and Tobago. It had earlier stopped in Grenada.

The rough seas and heavy winds made it difficult to save the vessel, especially after the pumps on board failed.

The Grenada Coast Guard responded but was unable to activate its own pump and the nine-member crew were taken to St. George’s and arrangements are being made for their return to St. Vincent, said Peter Oliviere of Island Wide Shipping, the owners of the vessel.

The vessel was reported to have cargo belonging to persons involved in the huckster trade.