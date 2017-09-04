Barbados imposes ban on importation of drones until 2018

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Sept 4, CMC – Barbados Monday announced a continued ban on the importation of Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), also known as Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) or drones, until March 31, next year.

In a brief statement, the authorities said a temporary exemption will be considered on a case by case basis for drones which are imported and exported immediately after usage.

“Over the years, a significant number of RPAS for commercial and recreational use have been allowed entry into the country. This has contributed to the unregulated increased usage of drones and the inability of the regulatory authorities to ascertain the total in operation.

“Concerns have been raised here and internationally about the potential for their misuse and the risks posed to safety, security and privacy by their unregulated use,” the government statement noted.

It said this prohibition on drones, which took effect on April 1, 2016, was implemented to allow the authorities to complete a legal framework, which is now at an advanced stage, to govern the use of these devices and determine the number in operation in Barbados.