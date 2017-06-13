Arriving passenger from St Lucia arrested at JFK after cocaine found hidden in wheelchair

Cocaine found inside back seat cushion of wheelchair

NEW YORK, USA — US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) on June 11 stopped Yoncela Stanley, a United States citizen, who was arriving on a flight from Saint Lucia.

During the course of the inspection, CBP officers noticed that the back seat cushion of her wheelchair appeared unusual. The back seat cushion was removed and felt unusually heavy. CBP officers probed the cushion producing a white powder that tested positive for cocaine.

Stanley was arrested for the importation of a controlled substance and was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

The total weight of cocaine seized was approximately 27 lbs, with an estimated street value of $468,000.

“This latest seizure demonstrates the vigilance of our CBP officers, and their excellence in detecting those who would try to smuggle these illegal substances,” said Leon Hayward, acting director, field operations New York.

Stanley now faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the US Attorney’s Office in the US Eastern District Court of New York.

All defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty.