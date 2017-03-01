Antigua launches construction of new five-star hotel

Tourism, Economic Development, Investment and Energy Minister Asot Michael said that the hotel, a venture between Al Caribi Antigua – a joint venture between Sheik Tariq Al Qassemi of Dubai and the Antigua and Barbuda government – will have between 95-100 rooms and 40 villas along the sheltered cove over 32 acres

“This new tourism project takes us another step closer to realizing our vision of becoming the economic powerhouse of the region,” Michael said, adding that the “purpose for our focus and vision is that the growth and future of tourism represents the future of our nation.

“Travel and tourism directly impacts the economic and social development of our country: it opens us up for business, trade and capital investment, and very importantly, for our people, it creates jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities for the workforce and celebrates our heritage and cultural values. “

He said Callaloo Cay is a project focused on benefitting the community,environment and investors and what he is particularly excited about is that simultaneous to the development of the property will be the development of a National park across five acres that will be for local residents and guests.

“This is not just a project for visitors – we are excited about our residents benefitting from our investment in construction. This National Park is not only a preservation project but a future resource for everyone. Improving our nation and the lives of our residents is always this administration’s top priority. “

Michael said that the Gaston Browne administration is confident that opening this new modern and luxurious property, offering the best in services, and introducing it to our portfolio will lead to increased airlift, from all our main visitor source markets.

He said Callaloo Cay is the culmination of an unrivalled collaboration between the Antigua and Barbuda government and world-renowned developers with a wealth of international experience and an impressive portfolio of luxury projects.

Michael, who did not disclose the cost of the project, said that 2017 is anticipated to be another bumper year for tourism and for expanding the island’s sustainable development.