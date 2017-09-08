A little detail, what to expect in Montserrat and northern Leeward Islands

MIAMI, USA — As category 4 Hurricane Jose continued to move towards the same northern Leeward Islands that were battered just two days ago by Hurricane Irma, new hurricane warnings have been issued for Anguilla, Barbuda, St Martin, St Barthelemy and St Maarten. A hurricane watch is in effect for Antigua.

The entire population of Barbuda – some 1,600 people – have now been evacuated from the island. which is to all intents and purposes currently uninhabitable following the almost total devastation wrought by Irma early Wednesday morning.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Antigua, Saba and St Eustatius. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, British Virgin Islands, St Thomas and St John.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami, at 5:00 pm EDT on Friday, the eye of Hurricane Jose was located about 335 miles (540 km) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h). A turn toward the northwest with a decrease in forward speed is forecast on Friday night through the weekend. On the forecast track, the core of Jose will pass close to or just east of the northern Leeward Islands.

Maximum sustained winds are near 150 mph (240 km/h) with higher gusts. Jose is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuation in intensity, up or down, could occur during the next day or so. Gradual weakening is expected after that. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km).

Hurricane conditions are likely within the hurricane warning area on Saturday. Hurricane conditions are also possible within the hurricane watch area on Saturday. Tropical storm conditions are expected within the tropical storm warning areas by Saturday morning. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the tropical storm watch area in the northeastern Leeward Islands by Saturday morning and in the watch area in the Virgin Islands by Saturday night.

Jose is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 3 to 5 inches in the Leeward Islands from Guadeloupe to Anguilla, with isolated maximum amounts of 8 inches. Jose is also expected to produce total rain accumulations of 1 to 3 inches over the Virgin Islands and Dominica. This rainfall will maintain any ongoing flooding and may cause additional life-threatening flooding.

A dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate coast in the hurricane warning areas. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Swells generated by Jose are affecting portions of the Leeward Islands. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.