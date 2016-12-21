13 year-old youth in court on manslaughter charge

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Dec 19, CMC – A 13-year-old boy is due to re-appear in court on January 10 next year charged with causing the death of a 17-year-old school boy last month.

The unidentified youth appeared before Magistrate Cheryl Ann Antoine in Couva in Central Trinidad last Friday charged with the manslaughter of Elijah “Samo” Lewis, who was killed on November 26.

Lewis, of Gran Couva, was visiting a friend when he was shot once in his head and died at the scene.

The 13- year-old boy was charged with manslaughter following instructions from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

His attorney, Frank Gittens, in a plea for bail, submitted that under the new judge’s rules applicable to children, a child must be kept in custody for an offence as a last resort and for the shortest period of time.

Gittens also argued that his client had been co-operative with police during their enquiries and was not likely to abscond.

Magistrate Antoine granted the accused boy bail in the sum of TT$50,000 (One Tt dollar =US$0.16 cents)

So far this year, more than 440 people have been murdered in Trinidad and Tobago.